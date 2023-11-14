NLC Shutdown NNPC Headquarter Over Nationwide Strike (Photos)

Activities were put to hold at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Abuja on Tuesday, barely some hours, after shutting down the lawmakers complex.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that vehicular movements were prevented from entering the headquarters of the national oil company.

It was gathered that the development is coming, after the directive of the Organised Labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to all its affiliate unions.

Recall that the Labour had directed its members nationwide to down tools in protest of the attack on the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

Ajaero was physically brutalized in Owerri with some other members of the union, including journalists.

READ MORE: Ajaero: Lawmakers Locked Out As NLC Shutdown National Assembly Complex (Photos)

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the Organised Labour stated that the government at all levels must wake up to its responsibilities.

Adding that, “injury to one is an injury to all”.