NLC, TUC Orders Indefinite Shutdown Of Power Supply, Flights In Imo State

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has ordered an immediate shutdown of flights and power supply in Imo State.

NLC and TUC, also directed aviation workers to ensure that flights into and outside the state are suspended.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the decisions were reached at the extraordinary National Executive Council meeting summoned by the labour unions on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement released at the end of the meeting reads: “The NEC-in-session orders the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo State beginning midnight today.

“All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are. All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and Electricity be stopped immediately as applicable.

“All Public and Private Sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely.”

This is coming just few days to the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in the state where the incumbent governor is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking re-election.