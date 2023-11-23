“Nobody Is Posting His Music Because He’s Still Alive” – Yul Edochie On Oladips Death Saga

Actor Yul Edochie has spoken about the fake love people show to the dead and observes how Oladips and his music are no longer as popular now that it has been proven that he is alive.

The controversial socialite and movie star asked questions online regarding the singer’s whereabouts after staging his death as a publicity ploy.

He claimed that if Oladips had actually passed away, his music and pictures would have been regularly shared online.

Yul maintained that people tend to show more love to people when they’re dead than when they’re alive.

His words read, “What’s up with the guy who faked his death? Una no wan trend am?

Nobody is posting him? Nobody is posting his music cos he’s still alive. lf he was truly dead by now, una no go let people rest.

Everybody will be posting his picture & his music.

To support dead people dey sweet una pass the ones wey dey alive. Support him now that he’s alive, jealousy and envy no go let una.”

