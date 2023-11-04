Northern Group Threatens To Stop Food Supply To South

The Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria has vowed to stop the supply of food from the North to the southern part of the country.

The group issued the threat following a recent ultimatum issued by Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho for the Fulani community to vacate Yorubaland within 10 days.

The group also vowed to do everything in their reach to stop the move, adding that if the threat persists, they will force the Yorubas living in the northern part of the country to evacuate their region.

The group’s President, Awwal Aliyu, gave the warning on Thursday, Nov. 2, during a press conference. The video of the conference has since gone viral.

Aliyu said, “Just recently, Sunday Igboho was released from prison but he issued a fresh ultimatum for the Fulani community that is living in Yorubaland to leave the region within seven days.

“This time around, we the Northern Consensus Movement of Nigeria will do everything possible to stop that move and if he resists listening, then we have no option other than to ask the Yorubas who are living in northern Nigeria to also go back to their region.”

The group also demanded compensation for the victims of the ENDSARs killings, the Shasha-Akinyele market and the IPOB/ESN killings.

They issued a four-week ultimatum for their demands to be met, noting that they would embark on a nationwide protest and stop all food supplies to the southern region of the country.

“On the issue of compensation to our victims of the ENDSARS killing, SASA-Akinyele market killings and IPOB and ESN killings, we have been pursuing it for several years now. Since previous administrations, a lot of promises were made but the Federal Government refused to fulfill the promises.

“So, we are requesting President Bola Tinubu to do something to it as we are giving a four-week ultimatum. If nothing is done, we are going on peaceful protest, after which we will shut down the country on all food supplies moving from the North to all Southern parts of the country.

“This thing we have sent to the President even before he was elected, we have also forwarded this demand and request. All heads of security agencies are aware of it. all governors of the 19 northern states, all former leaders, former presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, most especially those from the North are aware of it.

“The Northern traditional councils are aware of it, the 19 Northern state assemblies are also aware of it.”

The group also called on the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, to call Sunday Igboho to order.

Recall that in October, Igboho issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the South-West to vacate the region, over the killings of some farmers in Oyo and Ogun states.

Igboho said the warning became important so that they would not be forced to take the laws into their own hands.