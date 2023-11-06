November 11: Insecurity In Imo, Kogi Backed By Security Agencies, We’re Worried — Labour Party

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, says insecurity being supported by security agencies is the Party’s major concern for the November 11 governorship elections in Imo and Kogi States.

While speaking during Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security on Sunday, Abure said the LP offices in Imo and Kogi had been attacked several times by unknown gunmen all through the campaigns.

According to him, security agencies accompanied some of those who carried out the attacks.

The LP chairman said the party is not seriously worried about Bayelsa State because it has not witnessed a high level 0f insecurity.

“My party and candidates are very worried about the security situation in Imo and Kogi, especially. All through our campaigns, our offices have been attacked severally by unknown gunmen. In some cases, security agencies accompany [those who carry out] some of those activities that took place in the attack on our office.

“All of these activities raise serious issues about the security of lives and properties in Imo and Kogi, especially. Our major worry as a political party is in Imo and Kogi.

“We have less violence about Bayelsa. Bayelsa may not be a very serious flashpoint. We are not seriously worried about Bayelsa State,” he said.