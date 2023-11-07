Obi Should Quit Criticism, Congratulate Tinubu – SAN

Barely few hours after Peter Obi addressed the nation over the Supreme court verdict, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, to stop criticising President Bola Tinubu’s victory and send his congratulatory message to him.

Recall that Obi kicked against the October 26, 2023 judgment of the Apex Court affirming Tinubu’s victory at the February 25, 2023 poll.

He believes that the court verdict leads to a total breach of the confidence the Nigerian people have in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Shittu in his reaction, via Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said that every contest has a winner and a loser.

He suggested that Obi should be able to draw a parallel with sportsmanship and acknowledge that loss is an essential aspect of the game.

READ MORE: Supreme Court: ‘This Is Not The End’, Obi Tells Supporters

“In a contest, there must be a winner; there must also be a loser. As a sportsman, you should be able to accept defeat when you have lost. Mr. Peter Obi came not just second but third,” the senior lawyer said.

“He appealed to the Tribunal, he lost. He appealed again to the Supreme Court, he lost. I think what is required of him is to come out openly and congratulate the winner, that is how a democrat ought to behave.”

“Every judgement of a court of law can be criticized but the question is how do you criticize a judgement of a court of law? You can only criticize such a judgement on the index of justification,” he said.