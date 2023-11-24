Odumodu Blvck has revealed the amount it costs to get one verse of a song from Tems, a fellow colleague.

A fan inquired about whether the upcoming Nigerian rapper would include her on the Deluxe version of his album, Eziokwu, and he responded by sharing this on his Twitter page.

He said that the amount he would need to get a verse from her is beyond his current means and swiftly declined.

In his words;

“1 VERSE FROM TEMS NA 500k USD.

EVEN HUSHPUPPI LEG GO FIRST SHAKE BEFORE E TREMBLE”

Many Netizens were left shocked by this outrageous amount as the Naira equivalent is over Four hundred Million.

See post below…

See some reactions to the post:

@UGOOTWEETS added: “This is Cap. Tems is not worth 500k USD for a verse. That’s outrageous”

@ManUTDblood asked: “Wait, if I pay her $500k, she go follow me go house after we sing finish?”

@191Introvert said: “If I pay tems 500k$ for a verse omoh she go need tattoo the song for body oooo cuz wtf”

@TheTifeFab_ wrote: “If I pay $500k and I no win Grammy with 3 BET awards and 10 Headies, we go get big problem oo”