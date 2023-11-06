Off Cycle Gov Polls: ‘Shun Violence’ – APC Chairman Ganduje Urges Supporters

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged supporters to avoid violence and abide by the rules ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi State.

Ganduje made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said: “I would like to remind, warn our members that Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has already told us (that) what matters to him is a free and fair election, not the result of the election as such. So we have to abide by that.

“Even though we know those who are contesting and the party itself are all meant to win elections we should win elections according to the laid down laws and regulations. So I call on our members to take note of this so that they stick to the tenets of the election.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that many political stakeholders have been raising concerns over the upcoming election which is set to hold this weekend.

In Imo, the state governor, Hope Uzodinma and Organized labour have been in loggerhead over the recent attack on the Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero.

Following this development, the Indigenous People of Biafra has issued warning to Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to respect the will of the electorates and refuse to be compromised by politicians.