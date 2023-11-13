Off-Cycle Poll: INEC Declares Gov Diri As Winner Of Bayelsa Election

By
Alex Adedamola
-

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Douye Diri, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship elections held in Bayelsa state.

The state’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer Prof Farouk Kuta, made the announcement.

Diri polled 175,196 to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, who gathered 110,108 votes while the Labour Party polled 905 votes.

Professor Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, said: “The elections were contested. And Senator Douye Diri of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

READ MORE: Off-Cycle Polls: Suspected Thugs Kill PDP Supporter In Bayelsa

Below are the results announced by INEC:

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited Voters: 24,171

APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465

Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters: 36,955

APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435

Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters: 54380

APC: 14 534

LP: 244

PDP: 37 777

Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters -42 879A-05
AA-01
ADC-24
ADP- 29
APC- 6608
APGA- 08
APM- 07
APP- 0
PP- 0
LP- 217
NNPP- 02
NRM- 45
PDP- 35504
PRP- 11
SDP- 02
ZLP- 04

Nembe LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 27 404

A- 0
AA- 04
ADC- 26
ADP- 18
APC- 22248
APGA- 07
APM- 05
APP- 02
PP- 04
LP- 113
NNPP- 01
NRM- 16
PDP- 4556
PRP- 03
SDP- 29
ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 27036
Rejected votes- 264
Total votes cast- 27300

Ekeremekor LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 32 066

A- 0
AA- 0
ADC- 11
ADP- 15
APC- 8445
APGA- 04
APM- 03
APP- 01
PP- 13
LP- 50
NNPP- 02
NRM- 18
PDP- 23172
PRP- 06
SDP- 0
ZLP- 01

Brass LGA

Registered voters- 94, 040
Accredited voters- 32, 064

Collation Officer: Prof Rebecca Akin

A – 01
AA – 0
ADC -14
ADP – 24
APC – 18431
APGA – 04
APM – 03
APP – 0
BP – 02
LP – 83
NNPP – 01
NRM – 31
PDP – 12602
PRP – 05
SDP – 08
ZLP – 02

Total valid votes cast- 31,211
Rejected votes- 403
Votes cast- 31, 61614

Southern Ijaw LGA

Registered voters – 184, 401
Accredited voters- 50, 153

Collation Officer: Prof Ibrahim Adam

A- 01
AA- 02
ADC-31
ADP- 53
APC- 18,174
APGA- 07
APM- 02
APP- 08
BP- 02
LP- 119
NNPP- 0
NRM- 37
PDP- 24, 685
PRP- 31
SDP- 02
ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 43,158
Rejected votes- 663
Votes cast- 43, 821

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR