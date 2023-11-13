Off-Cycle Poll: INEC Declares Gov Diri As Winner Of Bayelsa Election

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Douye Diri, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship elections held in Bayelsa state.

The state’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer Prof Farouk Kuta, made the announcement.

Diri polled 175,196 to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, who gathered 110,108 votes while the Labour Party polled 905 votes.

Professor Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, said: “The elections were contested. And Senator Douye Diri of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Below are the results announced by INEC:

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited Voters: 24,171

APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465

Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters: 36,955

APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435

Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters: 54380

APC: 14 534

LP: 244

PDP: 37 777

Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters -42 879A-05

AA-01

ADC-24

ADP- 29

APC- 6608

APGA- 08

APM- 07

APP- 0

PP- 0

LP- 217

NNPP- 02

NRM- 45

PDP- 35504

PRP- 11

SDP- 02

ZLP- 04

Nembe LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 27 404

A- 0

AA- 04

ADC- 26

ADP- 18

APC- 22248

APGA- 07

APM- 05

APP- 02

PP- 04

LP- 113

NNPP- 01

NRM- 16

PDP- 4556

PRP- 03

SDP- 29

ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 27036

Rejected votes- 264

Total votes cast- 27300

Ekeremekor LGA, Bayelsa State

Accredited voters – 32 066

A- 0

AA- 0

ADC- 11

ADP- 15

APC- 8445

APGA- 04

APM- 03

APP- 01

PP- 13

LP- 50

NNPP- 02

NRM- 18

PDP- 23172

PRP- 06

SDP- 0

ZLP- 01

Brass LGA

Registered voters- 94, 040

Accredited voters- 32, 064

Collation Officer: Prof Rebecca Akin

A – 01

AA – 0

ADC -14

ADP – 24

APC – 18431

APGA – 04

APM – 03

APP – 0

BP – 02

LP – 83

NNPP – 01

NRM – 31

PDP – 12602

PRP – 05

SDP – 08

ZLP – 02

Total valid votes cast- 31,211

Rejected votes- 403

Votes cast- 31, 61614

Southern Ijaw LGA

Registered voters – 184, 401

Accredited voters- 50, 153

Collation Officer: Prof Ibrahim Adam

A- 01

AA- 02

ADC-31

ADP- 53

APC- 18,174

APGA- 07

APM- 02

APP- 08

BP- 02

LP- 119

NNPP- 0

NRM- 37

PDP- 24, 685

PRP- 31

SDP- 02

ZLP- 04

Total valid votes cast- 43,158

Rejected votes- 663

Votes cast- 43, 821