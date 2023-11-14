Off-Cycle Poll: “You Have Seven Days To Cancel Imo Election” – PDP, LP Tell INEC

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have called for the cancellation of the governorship election in Imo State over alleged irregularities.

At a press conference in Owerri, the state’s capital, Athan Achonu of LP, and his PDP counterpart, Samuel Anyanwu, said that the poll was below standard and a dent in the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They urged the electoral body to take swift action within the specified timeframe to address these concerns.

Senator Achonu said: “Where there was accreditation, results were already uploaded before 10 am, that is even when voting was ongoing.

READ MORE: Imo poll: Uzodimma’s Re-Election Well Deserved – Sanwo-Olu

“From the information available to us, even the Electoral officers were sharing the money with other INEC officials and, at the same time, gave them already written results to upload.

“We have written to the INEC Chairman calling for a total review of the election or outright cancellation of the election.

“That was why the LP chairman called on the INEC to check their IREV for authentic results. They did not listen to him because they had planned it.”

Also speaking, Senator Anyanwu said: “I feel so ashamed about what the INEC has done. INEC promised a free, fair and credible election. But empty vehicles were moved to Owerri for voters from Orsu LGA.

“They used armoured vehicles and security operatives to carry out these irregularities. How come Orsu gave about 18,000 votes? This election is a charade. There must be a review of these results. How come a police officer was caught on video carrying ballot boxes?

“It was not an election. It was a war. Over 70 per cent, there was no collation of results. This a PDP state, where the governorship election took two days to conduct. The INEC has seven days to review these elections or cancel outrightly.”