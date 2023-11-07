Off-Cycle Polls: Be Good Ambassadors Of The Nigerian Police’ – IGP Tasks Officers

Ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has charged men of the Nigeria Police Force to be good ambassadors.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Monday, said the IGP made the call during his visit to Bayelsa state.

Adejobi disclosed that Egbetokun charged officers and men of the command to discharge their duties without fear or favour, urging them to act within the ambit of the law during the off-cycle election.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, today Monday 6th November, 2023, visited Bayelsa State to engage stakeholders, Police Officers and other security agencies in preparation for the forthcoming guber election in Bayelsa State.

“The IGP met with the governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Douye Diri at the Governor’s Office in Yenegoa, where he promised the people of the state of a free, fair, secured, and credible election on 11th November, 2023.

“He equally urged the governor as a candidate in the election to charge his supporters to embrace peace in the state.

“The IGP also met with the traditional rulers at the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Secretariat in Yenagoa.

“He seized the opportunity to discuss many security related issues with the traditional rulers and urged them to encourage Bayelsans to go out and exercise their franchise during the election, as the Police and other security agencies have emplaced adequate security for the smooth conduct of the election.

“The IGP later addressed Officers and Men of the Command at the State Headquarters, where he tasked them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and act within the ambit of the law during the Saturday election.

“The IGP warned them to be good ambassadors of the NPF always, even in the aftermath of the November 11 guber polls.