Off-Cycle Polls: EFCC Nabs 14 Vote Buyers, Intercepts N11m

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s head of media and publicity, said the suspects were arrested in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

According to him, the arrest followed intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040, 000( Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira only) comprising N9,310,00 (Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000 (One Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were recovered from them.

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Also, ahead the elections, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it deployed its operatives to monitor the elections in the three states.

The commission said the operatives were to prevent vote buying and other electoral malpractices during the elections.