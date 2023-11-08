Off-Cycle Polls: IGP Orders Vehicular Movement Restriction In Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States during the gubernatorial elections scheduled to hold November 11.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Muyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson, said the restriction would be effective from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the three states.

According to Adejobi, those on essential services are exempted from the restriction on election day.

“The IGP has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12:01am to 6pm on election day in the affected states.

“With the exception of essential services such as INEC officials, accredited electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters and the media.

“The order, which is part of the effort to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the conduct of the election, is aimed at ensuring public order management and safety of the electorate,” Adejobi said.

The force spokesperson further asked travellers from neighbouring states to plan their movement in line with the curfew in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa.