Off-Cycle Polls: Suspected Thugs Kill PDP Supporter In Bayelsa

A middle-aged man, identified as George Sibo has reportedly died at Brass Local Government Area Headquarters, after he was attacked by suspected thugs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the deceased, popularly called Kobo-Kobo, an aide to the Local Government Chairman, Hanson Alabo-Karika, was murdered when thugs invaded the collation center on Sunday.

A source who spoke with Vanguard, disclosed that Sibo, is a supporter of the PDP and was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre at the Local Government headquarters when results for some wards in Constituency 2 were being submitted.

READ MORE: “Our Officials Held Hostage In Bayelsa” — INEC

Speaking on the incident, the lawmaker representing Brass Constituency I, Daniel Charles condemned the murder of the young man by people he described as desperate power seekers.

Charles urged the security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the dastardly act.