‘Off-Cycle Polls Were Below Par, INEC’s Integrity Should Be Questioned’ — Situation Room

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) on Monday posited that the irregularities recorded in the off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states are a setback to Nigeria’s democracy.

Yunusa Ya’u, convener of the Situation Room, in a conference on Monday, said Nigerians expected to see changes in the off-cycle polls compared to the 2023 general election.

“The disturbing reports of high levels of results falsification and other forms of electoral irregularities in the governorship elections in the three States raise serious questions about the credibility of elections and the future of democracy in Nigeria.

“Nigerians had expected that the lessons learnt from the 2023 General elections by stakeholders, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have been taken to improve the conduct of these elections.

“Unfortunately, this seems not to be the case, as these elections have proved to be another huge disappointment. The governorship elections conducted in these States represent a major setback for Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

“The Situation Room received reports of falsification and mutilation of polling unit-level results in the three States. INEC had acknowledged incidents of pre-filled result sheets before the commencement of polls affecting 5 LGAs in Kogi State.

“Regrettably, INEC has gone ahead to collate results from these LGAs without conducting any thorough investigation and making its findings public. This is condemnable.

READ ALSO: Off-Cycle Poll: INEC Declares Gov Diri As Winner Of Bayelsa Election

“With respect to Imo State, the Situation Room is surprised to see INEC transmit results for polling units where the election was not held.

“In Bayelsa, politicians attempted to exploit INEC’s weaknesses to tamper with results, especially in Brass, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Nembe LGAs.

“These incidents question INEC’s integrity and the willingness and ability of the Commission to conduct credible elections.

“To ascertain the depth of the damage, Situation Room is calling on the Commission to release data of accredited voters as recorded on the BVAS and total votes cast on a local government basis in these States.

“Situation Room is deeply disappointed with the conduct of the governorship elections that held in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States and worries that the elections fell far below the threshold of credible elections. These elections represent a major setback in Nigeria’s democratic development.

“Situation Room calls on INEC to fully review the elections in Kogi and Imo States to identify the incidents of malpractice that took place and reflect the genuine vote of the people.

“Situation Room is reiterating its earlier call for an independent audit of election administration in Nigeria and compliance with electoral law by INEC. Without this, we are worried that not much improvement can be achieved,” Ya’u said.