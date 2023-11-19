Scores of fighters from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups were reportedly killed during a renewed clash in Borno State on Saturday.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, some field commanders and combatants from the rival groups were killed during the a heavy fight at Tumbum Ali Island in Marte Local Government Area (LGA) around 2 p.m.

The publication said the fight was in retaliation for the massive killing of ISWAP fighters by the Bakura Buduma-led faction of Boko Haram after seizing most of their hideouts.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama that six boats belonging to the Buduma’s faction and four boats filled with fighters were destroyed during the fight.

The sources said the casualties on both sides “could be more than 60 as the infighting continued.”

In another development, the Niger Republic troops have killed scores of ISWAP fighters during an encounter near Abadam Faransa along the River Komadugu in Lake Chad.

Zagazola Makama reported that the Nigerien troops killed the fighters on Friday during a gun duel.

With this development, both terrorist groups, according to sources, have increased their torments on the Niger Republic section of the Lake Chad Basin, forcing numbers of Nigeria refugees in the neighbouring Francophone country to seep back home.

This has led to the gradual overcrowding of the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Damasak, Mobbar LGA of Borno State.

All along, each of the two rival groups not only wants to eliminate the other from the region but also confront the Multi-National Joint Task Force in a bid to establish firm control of the Chad Basin.