Oshoba Emerges New IBO Super-Featherweight Champion

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, Elizabeth Oshoba, has emerged as the new International Boxing (IBO) female super-featherweight champion.

Oshoba gained the feat after defeating Italian boxer, Martina Reighi on Saturday.

In what was her first title fight in her sixth professional bout, Oshoba secured a unanimous decision win over Reighi at the MECA Regent Circus in Swindon, Wilshire, United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old has now improved her unbeaten record to six victories and three knockouts.

The Nigerian-born Oshoba, alsofresh from her victory over Italian Nadia Flalhi (6-3-1-1KOs), stepped into her first professional title fight merely a year after transitioning from the amateur ranks.

Her exceptional performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham marked her entry into the professional circuit.