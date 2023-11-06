Osinbajo: Grandeur Needs To Be Cut Down Around Officeholders In Nigeria – Segun Shownmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showumi, has reacted to the recent photograph of the former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo seen on social media.

Information Nigeria understands that Osinbajo was spotted at the Detriot Metro Airport United States (U.S), with no security or orderly at the weekend.

Reacting in a post via X, Showunmi said the former Vice-President looked so ordinary, simple and unassuming.

According to the former Ogun State Governorship aspirant, the country would need to cut some of the benefits government officials enjoy, adding that the masses cannot struggle while elected officials are wasting scarce resources.

“He looks so Ordinary! Simple! Unassuming! We need to trim some of the grandeur around officeholders in Nigeria. The people cannot be struggling, and serving elected officials will be wasting scarce resources,” he posted.