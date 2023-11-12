“Our Officials Held Hostage In Bayelsa” — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, confirmed that some of its officials on election duty have been held hostage in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In a statement on its verified X platform, the commission said: “The Commission is closely watching the situation in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State where our officials are held hostage.”

INEC condemned the action as “detrimental to credible elections” and called on security agencies including the police to swing to action and rescue the electoral officers.

“We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release.”

READ MORE: Bayelsa: Abducted INEC Personnel Regains Freedom

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that on Saturday, the state’s Governor, Duoye Diri, accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, of being behind electoral violence recorded in the Nembe-Bassambiri area of the state.

Diri said: “We have been raising the issue of the violent character and person of Timipre Sylva.

“Over the years, in every election he is involved in, you experience violence, you experience lawlessness, and even in Nembe-Bassambiri, the name and the character behind what is happening in Nembe-Bassambiri is Timipre Sylva.”