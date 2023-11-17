Outrage As Netizens Fume Over Oladips Faking His Death

Nigerians have expressed outrage after it was discovered that famous musician Oladips staged his death in order to promote his recent album.

Recall that the entertainment industry had been devastated by Oladips’ purported death, however, his Colleague Qdot, refuted his death, implying that his management had staged it as a publicity stunt.

The reports of his death, however, have not deterred netizens from carrying out the required funeral rites and candlelight procession.

Some suggested that he was jealous of the posthumous boost that trailed the career of the ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad who passed on under sketchy circumstances some months ago.

gungirl001 said: “He got jealous of late Mohbad’s streams and wished it was him. what he doesn’t understand is that… unlike him…Mohbad was extremely gifted.”

_ade.bola penned: “Death self don Dey fear Nigerian 😂 look like evryone is not scared about it anymore.”

Mbahdeyforyou penned: “We must do Oladips burial o”

Dhavidote stated: “Dead or alive, we must do candlelight for am.”

fati_wey_no_fat said: “Dress code and location abeg 😂😂I no ft cry in vain….na me know how many drop of tears wey waste yesterday.”