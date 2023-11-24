“People Asking For DNA Should Pay For It” – Mohbad’s Wife Replies Verydarkman, Others (Video)

Following Mohbad’s untimely demise, his family has been the subject of intense debate and conjecture. The focal point of this is Omawunmi, Mohbad’s wife, who finds herself in the centre of the controversy over calls for a DNA test to determine Liam’s paternity.

Omawunmi, addressing these demands, has taken a firm stance. Given her current financial struggles and the responsibility of raising Liam alone, she insists that those urging for a DNA test should be prepared to pay for it.

This demand comes in response to persistent rumors and accusations regarding her involvement in Mohbad’s death and questions about Liam’s paternity.

Iyabojo’s recent live video revelation gave the story a more intimate twist. While highlighting Omawunmi’s willingness to submit to a DNA test, she also underlined her inability to pay for one.

This new information illuminates Omawunmi’s difficult circumstances and gives the drama a fresh perspective.

The recent altercation between Mohbad’s mother and paternal aunt has further complicated matters. The aunt claimed that Mohbad’s mother had left her family, including Mohbad, to start a new life with a different man. This charge adds layers to the ongoing family dispute by implying long-standing problems.

Watch Video,