“Peseiro Can’t Take Super Eagles To World Cup” – Timi Dakolo Tells NFF

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stating that Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro can’t take Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dakolo made this known after Nigeria’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Crocodiles of Lesotho in the World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening.

The singer, in a tweet via his X account, described the Super Eagles’ display as ‘very embarrassing.’

He said: “Dear @thenff, this coach can’t be the best coach available for a country like Nigeria,” he tweeted.

“This is very embarrassing. This man can’t take the Super Eagles to the World Cup. It is actually painful to watch.”

Meanwhile, coach Peseiro has attributed Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the Crocodiles of Lesotho to bad luck.

Pesiero said: “I am sad, of course, disappointed by the result, but my team tried to do the maximum,” he said.

“We had 76% of the ball possession against 24%; the opponents only had two chances to score and scored a goal.

“We had many chances to score. It was bad luck.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday.