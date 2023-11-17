Phyna Drags Blessing CEO For Saying Benin Mothers Are Reckless, Force Their Daughters To Sell Their Bodies For Cash

Blessing CEO, a controversial therapist, has come under heavy fire from popular BBNaija star Phyna for remarks she made about women from Benin.

According to the socialite of Ebonyi descent, the majority of mothers in Benin are reckless and only think about forcing their daughters to sell their bodies for cash.

In response, Edo native Phyna chastised her for labelling all mothers in Benin as irresponsible, warning her to be careful of what she uses to chase her clout.

The reality star wrote:

“Blessingceo I nor say make you nor talk oh or chase your clout as usual but I take God beg nor think say you get gbana for head con carry am play come Benin people side….. how you go open your yeye mouth say all women for Benin na Ashawo!!!!!!!! Say no responsible mama, Omo e be like say you don match line o😡 where you think say your madness stop na there another person own start…

Abi you smoke wrong blunt? Wetin dy work you”