Police Arrest Landlord For Matcheting Female Tenant, Husband In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a landlord identified as Alabo, for macheting his female tenant and her husband in Port Harcourt.

Alabo reportedly went berserk after the lady, Comfort Nwagadi, turned down his love advances, inflicting several machete cuts on her at Ekwulobia Street in Mile 3, Diobu, on May 15, 2022.

The landlord had also attacked and macheted his female tenant’s husband, who tried to rescue his wife and inflicted machete cuts on him as well.

Following the attacks, the landlord fled immediately.

He was, however, arrested on Sunday by the police, who had been trailing him for months now.

“That day, he also attacked my husband, who tried to intervene. Alabo cut him with the machete too and ran away that Night. Since then, he has not been seen.

“But yesterday, the Azikiwe Police Station called that they have arrested him. Now that he has been arrested, all I want is justice,” Nwagadi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Punch.

The case has however been transferred from the Azikiwe Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department Unit of the Command.