Police Details How 14-Year-Old Househelp Conspired With Friends To Kill FUT Minna Lecturer

The Niger State police command has detailed how Joy Afekafe, 14, conspired to kill Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

Recall that Adefolalu, a lecturer in the biochemistry department of the institution, was found dead at her residence in Gbaiko area of Minna, the State capital.

Information Nigeria had reported that in a statement on Tuesday, Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in the state,6 said the suspect was discovered to be the former housemaid of the deceased.

Abiodun said during the investigation, the police found out that the suspect had been sacked by the deceased for her misconduct, adding that she conspired with her classmates to kill the lecturer.

“On 29/10/2023 at about 1000hrs, some friends/Church members of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her phone.

“Unfortunately, on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.

“Police operatives attached to Bosso Division visited the scene and two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene. The body was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead.

“However, the police division swung into action and carried out series of interviews from the neighborhood and friends of the family, while the investigation led to the arrest of the deceased’s housemaid one Joy Afekafe ‘f’ aged 14yrs of Gbeganu, Minna on 30/10/2023 at about 2100hrs at a residence within Gbeganu area of Minna.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she served as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks, and she was laid off due to her misdeed in the house.

“After she was laid off, she met her classmates called Walex and Smart, narrated her ordeal to them and conspired to attack the lecturer at her residence.

“She said they went to the residence on 28/10/2023 at about 1600hrs, with a motorcycle and she surfaced at the gate, while the lecturer opened the gate for her.

“Walex and Smart later entered, beat the deceased, hit her head with a stood and stabbed her with a knife brought by Walex while Smart took another knife from the kitchen, and stabbed her severally.

“She said the deceased phone and laptop were taken away, while they also removed the battery of the vehicle parked in the compound and fled the scene,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further enquiries, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects.