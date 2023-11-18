Police Nab 2Baba’s Second-In-Command In Bayelsa Over Slain Rivers DPO

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Bayelsa State have arrested one of the killers of Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division, Rivers State.

The suspect, identified as Onyekachi Ikowa, 43, is the right hand man to Gift Okpara also known as 2Baba, leader of the dreaded cult group in Rivers State.

According to a statement by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, Ikowa was arrested on 18 November, 2023, “based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late SP Bako Angbashim, in September 2023.”

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Francis Iduh, charged Police Operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who are hiding in the state.

He also stressed that the Bayelsa Command under his watch would not be a safe haven for criminals.

The suspect has been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further investigation.

READ ALSO: Female Offa Poly Student Hacked To Death In Kwara

Information Nigeria recalls that the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday, visited Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and vowed to arrest the wanted gang leader.

Disu charged the officers of the command to roll up their sleeves and ensure Okpara and other fleeing members of his cult group terrorising the area were tracked down and made to face the law.

The police helmsman, who was accompanied by senior police officers of the command, while addressing officers of the command said, “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.

“I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are”.

He further charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits, saying nobody will kill a police officer and go scot-free.

Disu, however, advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality.