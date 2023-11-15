Police Nab FUNAAB Student For Poisoning Girlfriend, Friend

The Ogun State Police command has arrested Oladokun Ayomide, a final-year student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), for poisoning his girlfriend, Ugbokwe Mmasichukwu, and her friend, Odumosu Semilore.

The suspect, according to the police, administered a poison believed to be an admixture of brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance after inviting his girlfriend to his residence.

It was gathered that Mmasichukwu told her schoolmate, Semilore, to accompany her to the boyfriend’s place at Surulere community, Camp, Abeokuta.

After ingestion, it was learnt that the victims were rushed to hospital.

Although the reason behind the suspect’s action remained unknown, but the police said that preliminary investigation revealed that Ayomide was suspected to have an intention to harm the victims.

The Chief Security Officer of the Federal College of Education, Osiele Abeokuta, Olusola Ajibola, who led the arrest of the suspect, told the police that Mmasichukwu and Semilore were also students of the institution.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the victims were responding to treatment, adding that further investigation was going on to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

“The victims were believed to have been fed with brownie cake, and they immediately lost consciousness after eating it and were taken to the Osiele Medical Centre for treatment.

“A foil paper pack used for the brownie cake was found when our officers visited the crime scene. The suspect was handed over to the police division by the Chief Security Officer of the school,” Odutola said.