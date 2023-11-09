Polytechnic Lecturer Beaten, Stripped Over Genital Theft In Benue

A lecturer with Benue State-owned Akawe Torkula Polytechnic, Emmanuel Aime, was on Wednesday beaten and stripped half-naked over allegation of genital theft levelled against him by a mob at the Wurukum area of Makurdi.

According to Daily Trust, police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the assault on the lecturer.

Some witnesses said the lecturer, who also pastors with Living Faith Church, Wurukum branch, was on evangelism around the banks area around 9am when someone raised an alarm that his genital was missing.

Other witnesses claimed that the victim had just stepped out from one of the banks along Otukpo Road in Makurdi when somebody (young man) raised an allegation that he (Aime) had stolen his genital.

The alarm was said to have drawn a mob, which attempted to lynch the lecturer but for the quick intervention of some soldiers as well as other security operatives within the area.

But before the intervention, the lecturer was already beaten, his trouser stripped from his waist, leaving him with boxers and his head dripping with blood.

The alleged victim of the genital theft was however found in perfect condition after he was taken to the Division E Police Station in Makurdi.

Catherine Anene, Police Public Relations Officer, while confirming the incident expressed disgust over the sad development.