Popular Nigerian Rapper, Oladips Is Dead

Shortly after a controversial death of a popular singer, Mohbad, another Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, famously known as Oladips, has died.

According to a statement posted on his Instagram page, he passed away at exactly 10:14 pm on Tuesday night.

The statement reads: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka 0LADIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’ 14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm.

READ MORE: If You Are Rich But Nobody Is Making It Around You, Then You Are Not Successful – Rapper Oladips

“We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen).- Management.”

However, it was gathered that in the late hours of yesterday, a videos made the rounds on social media of the Lalakukulala crooner seeming to have collapsed as his friends surrounded him.

Before the video started to circulate, Oladips had taken to his Instagram stories to cry out for help.

In the post, he mentioned one of his friends, @onlyonelifetime, and asked where he was. The rapper complained about how he had tried to reach the friend on the phone several times and how they knew he didn’t like to be left alone in the house, especially with his condition.