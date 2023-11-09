‘Pressure To Get Married Coming From People I Respect’ – Yemi Alade Laments

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has revealed the pressure she’s faced with from family and friends to get married.

However, the 34-year-old singer, during a recent interview with Cool FM, said she is not feeling pressured about getting married.

Insisting that it would happen at the right time, she said the pressure to marry and have children comes from people she respects.

She said, “People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.

“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married. However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.

“But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner.”