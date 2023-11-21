Recent Court Verdicts On Election Cases Questionable, Show Compromise — Atiku’s Aide, Ibe

Media Adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has criticised recent court judgments on election petitions sacking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibe, in a statement on Monday, said democracy in Nigeria is in a state of “ill health” due to the “compromise” of the judiciary in deciding electoral cases.

He further faulted the judgments of the election tribunal and Appeal Court removing PDP Senators, House of Representatives members in Plateau and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the State.

“Sadly and suddenly, we have seen a trend whereby the range of opposition engagement continues to be narrowed by the ruling party in Nigeria,” he said.

Ibe alleged that the election petition tribunal and appellate courts are favouring and “doing the bidding” of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“It has become increasingly apparent that the democracy in Nigeria is in a state of ill health.

“It gets more curious that all the states where the courts have made controversial declarations are states being controlled by the opposition political parties.

“From Nassarawa, Kano, Zamfara and now to Plateau State where we are witnessing a situation in which what the ruling party missed out on Election Day is being delivered to them through the courts.

“These are clearly ominous signs that threaten not just our faith in the electoral and judicial system.

“As Justice Dattijo Muhammad said in his valedictory speech which has also been buttressed by Olumide Akpata, the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, the judgments emanating from courts in recent times have been questionable and show obvious compromise.

“As Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) put it recently, the judiciary under military dictatorship was much more courageous and had better integrity than what we have today,” the statement read.

Ibe averred that many of the court rulings are “judgments but not justice.”