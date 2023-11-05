Reduce Amount Of Fees You Charge In Your Schools – Soludo Begs Bishops

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has begged the leaders of churches who operate schools in the state to reduce their fees to give every child equal opportunity.

The governor led this out on Saturday at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, during a prayer event organised by the Anglican Communion to pray for peace and progress of the state.

He noted that his administration had recently declared tuition-free education for all children who attend government school, from nursery through junior secondary, and also called on the clergymen to make their contribution to ensuring that children in the state are not denied education.

Soludo said: “There is work to be done, and while we are yet on earth, we will continue to do our own part.

“But I want to appeal to our bishops, leaders of our churches, I want to appeal to you. The church must also play its part because I know that the church has a role to play too.

“We have declared free education in all schools owned by the government. We want to also beg churches who operate schools to also reduce their school fees. So that the woman who sells pepper in the market, the woman who hawks groundnut, will be able to pay fees for her children in your school too.