“Relationship Adviser Wey No Get Relationship” – Nkechi Blessing Joins Phyna To Slander Blessing Okoro

Renowned Nollywood actor Nkechi Blessing has joined BBNaija star, Phyna Unusual in criticising Blessing Okoro for her alleged “ashawo” remarks directed at Edo women.

This is coming after the public drama between Phyna and Blessing CEO, who claimed that Edo women are frequently forced into prostitution by their parents due to inadequate upbringing.

Nkechi therefore drumed support for phyna by calling the relationship adviser to order, stating that such a generalisation is absurd.

After she boasted of having contributed to Phyna’s success, she was further persuaded to disclose the sum of money spent during her time on the BBNaija show.

In Nkechi Blessing’s words, “Mummy Blessing CEO, you know say when you don old, you gats leave some things for children; respect your old age.”

Phyna, however, continued to berate the relationship adviser, “You say you vote for me, how much you spend? Bring your account number, let me send am back to you. Because you vote for me means say make I dey look as you dey curse a whole Edo state? You forget to add one thing to your capping say we Edo people no dey normal.”