“Religious Leaders Need Bad Governance To Sell Cheap Miracles” – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, human rights activist has posited that political and religious rulers are in a symbiotic relationship.

According to the social critic, while religious rulers need bad governance to sell cheap miracles, political rulers need the citizens to be subdued.

“I have always told you people that the political rulers and the religious rulers are in a symbiotic relationship.

“The religious rulers need bad governance to sell cheap miracles, while political rulers need the citizens to be kept subjugated.

“On the Muslim side, they will tell you that the suffering here does not matter as your reward is in heaven, so protest is haram.

“Expect more extremist behaviour from hisbah which will be used to indicate it is because they are trying to establish Islamic ways that things are hard.

“On the Christian side, they will tell you to focus on your personal miracle and not be bothered about government, after all, any government can favour you. Expect more miraculous miracles that defy reasoning from pastors, which will be used to indicate if you focus on your personal miracle you can get more than government can give you.

“As for traditional religions, they always have witches, old people, uncles, and mothers-in-law to blame,” she wrote via X on Thursday.