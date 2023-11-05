Rivers Crisis: ‘Be A Peacemaker, Quench The Fire’ — Niger Delta Elders To Wike

A group, Niger Delta elders, on Saturday, urged Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to be complacent about the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The 60-member delegation of the elders in a statement issued by activist Kingsley Kuku urged Wike to intervene in the crisis because most of those currently in power at both the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State are his proteges.

The elders made the plea during a solidarity visit to Wike as part of efforts to resolve the disagreement between him and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They however condemned the attempt by the Rivers State House of Assembly to to impeach the State Governor over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

“As Lagos State is very dear to the South West, so is Rivers State to the Niger Delta. This is because as an injury to one is an injury to all, we feel justified to condemn the macabre dance playing out there.

“We join PANDEF, INC, IYC, MOSIEND, MOSOP, Ogbakor Ikwerre and all other responsible bodies in the Niger Delta in condemning the mischievous attempts at the State House of Assembly to impeach the State Governor on frivolous grounds of ‘gross misconduct.’

READ ALSO: “God Orchestrated Conflict Between Wike, Fubara To Free Rivers State From Evil Hold ” – Eze

“It is quite unacceptable to us and to the entire Niger Delta. Any person, authority or group of persons involved in stoking this fire is strongly advised to desist from it and allow peace to reign,” the statement said.

The elders called on Wike to use his influence to bring the political crisis in Rivers under control before it gets out of hand, saying the consquences of any trouble in the state would go beyond the state alone.

“They will listen to you when you talk to them. All eyes are on you. Be the peacemaker that you are and do all you can to timely quench this fire before it becomes devastating.

“The consequences will do no one any good. It will not also speak well of us as Rivers people in particular and Niger Deltans in general.

“Your silence in this matter will not be golden and the world will think you’re playing the ostrich.

“We plead with you to step into a peaceful resolution of this matter so that the Nigerian populace will not say that Pompey was drinking tea when Rome was burning,” the statement added.