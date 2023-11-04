Rivers Crisis: Gov Fubara Apologises Over Rift With Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has apologised to the people over the recent political crisis.

In a statement made available on Saturday, Fubara said that it was important to make sacrifices for peace to reign in the state, stressing that no sacrifice is considered too much to achieve the objective.

The governor also appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the rift with his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The statement partly reads: “My dear good people of Rivers State, I consider it necessary to issue this press statement on the developments of the past few days in our dear state.

“Late on Sunday, October 29, 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly had been gutted by fire. The blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation.

“I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly intervention, which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.

“Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace, and as Governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern.

“Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective. Furthermore, as leaders, it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and my humble self, to leverage our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people.

“We must, therefore, not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

“On our part, we are always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquillity with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and the elders.