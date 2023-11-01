Rivers Crisis: ‘It’s A Party Affair, No One Wants To Be Irrelevant Politically’ — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the political crisis in Rivers is a party affair.

Wike who spoke on Tuesday when a delegation of South-South leaders paid him a visit in Abuja said, “It is a party affair, the party knows how to resolve through their own mechanisms. It is not an ethnic affair.

“Our party is looking into it. That is what I will say. Every politician has his own interest.”

According to him, no politician wants to be politically irrelevant by losing their base.

“Anybody who knows me, know too well that what I’d never take is threat. You know me, I would not agree. If heaven would come down let heaven come down.

“I have seen all kinds of abuses (on social media), I said I won’t talk. I know in politics… ‘Oh he said he should be bringing N20 billion every month. Because somebody did not give you N20 billion’. But nobody said this when I was fighting. Nobody said that.

“If you like accuse me from here to here, I won’t even have a sleepless night. Because as far as I am concerned, the right thing must be done.

“All of us want to maintain our political structures. Would you allow anybody to cut you off immediately?

“Everybody has a base isn’t it? If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant? At the appropriate time, we would know who is right and who is wrong,” Wike said.

Recall that the political crisis in the state took a new twist on Monday when some lawmakers in the House of Assembly moved to impeach Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers.

Ehie Edison, Fubara’s ally, was removed as the leader of the state assembly but hours later, elected as the new speaker.