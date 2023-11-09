Rivers Crisis: “Wike Remains My Oga” – Gov Fubara Declares

Following a week of crisis, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday said that his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, remains his principal.

Fabura made this known during the rededication service of the 2023/2024 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary, which Wike also attended.

Speaking at the event held at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road in the state capital, the governor described the recent political crisis in the state as a thing of the past.

He said: “My oga remains my oga. Whatever that has happened is in the past.”

He added that although it has been a trying time for the state, the current phase of political misunderstanding will pass and the promises his administration made to the people will be delivered.

The governor also warned those pledging support for him to stop using abusive words on perceived opponents, saying that he did not authorise them to malign anybody.

“I have not sent anybody to malign anybody.”

According to him, in trying to attain development, the devil will always attack, but that what is most important is to “identify the devil and push it out”.

Recall that Fubara and the Minister of The Federal Capital Territory were at loggerhead few days ago.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some yet to be identified culprits set fire in a part of the state’s assembly.