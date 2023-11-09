“Sack Appointees Who Shun Summons From National Assembly” – Akpabio Tells Tinubu

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has said that any appointee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who fails to honour the invitation of the National Assembly should lose his or her job.

Akpabio led this out on Thursday, at the opening of a public hearing on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) at the Senate.

He said that the Red Chamber, under his watch was determined to draw a battle line with heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) who ignored the summons of its Committees.

The former Akwa Ibom governor noted that his leadership would convey its disaffection to the President on any head of federal agency who refused to appear before the Senate Joint Committees

He said: “Any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here.

“Chairman should give me the list of all the heads of agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session.

“This is the beginning of their failure in their various offices. Therefore, I am happy to see the chairman of FIRS, he is here. I have also seen the DG NIMASA and others.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment, it is not a threat but the truth.

“I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for our final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have, to make sure that I appear so that we can strategise on how we can succeed.”