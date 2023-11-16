Sanwo-Olu Hails Appeal Court Ruling, Recommits To ‘Greater Lagos’ Agenda

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Nigerian judiciary for its role in enhancing the country’s democracy following the reaffirmation of his reelection by the Court of Appeal.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the appellate court dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party as well as their governorship candidates seeking to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

However, Sanwo-Olu expressed his appreciation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyaga Akosile.

The Governor noted that the judgment had further strengthened his confidence in the country’s judicial system, promising his unwavering commitment to continue impacting the lives of all residents of the state.

He said: “Today’s judicial pronouncements, like those of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, have bolstered my confidence in our country’s judicial system. The Court examined all the issues and did justice to them, leaving no one in doubt as to who was the rightful winner of the election.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to maintain its firm belief in the judicial process.

“My deputy and I have satisfied all the constitutional requirements and are now more focused on delivering democratic dividends to our people.

“With deep gratitude to the Almighty God, I humbly accept today’s Appeal Court verdict, with a sense of responsibility and a desire to continue with the giant strides of our administration to leave a great legacy for our people,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“The judicial victory has further strengthened my resolve to positively impact the lives of Lagos residents, regardless of their political persuasion, in line with our THEMES+ development agenda.

“We urge our opponents to embrace the olive branch and join our sure march to a Greater Lagos that keeps rising by the day.”