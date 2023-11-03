SERAP Drags Tinubu, Senate To Court Over Appointment Of APC Loyalists As INEC Commissioners

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to court for appointing card carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Note that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of seven RECs despite kickbacks from opposition parties alleging that some of the nominees were not fit to hold the position because of their political affiliation with APC.

The Rights group however disclosed the development via X on Thursday.

“We’re suing the Tinubu administration and Nigeria’s Senate over the appointment and confirmation of at least three card-carrying members and loyalists of the ruling APC as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Information Nigeria reports that SERAP’s move comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dragged Tinubu to court for appointing a card carrying member of the APC as the REC in charge of Akwa Ibom State.

PDP’s suit was filed by Aniekan Akpan, the Party’s State Chairman against the appointment of Etekamba Umoren as the Commission’s REC in the State.