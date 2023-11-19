Singer, Burna Boy Becomes Most-Followed African Artiste On Audiomack

Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, reaches yet another milestone as he rises to the top of the African music charts on the international music streaming platform, Audiomack.

A survey on Burna Boy’s Audiomack account confirms that he holds the top position as the most followed individual on the platform, boasting over 5 million followers.

Being the first artist in Audiomack history to reach 5 million followers on the platform, the self-acclaimed “African Giant” is now the platform’s most followed artist.

Burna Boy also garnered a cumulative figure of 1.3 billion streams on the platform with an average of 3.5 million streams monthly.

It’s important to note that Nigerian singer Asake’s song “Lonely At the Top” recently broke the record by being the first to reach 100 million plays on Audiomack, making it the most streamed song globally.