Soludo Destroys Deadly Anambra Shrine, Set To Build Flyover Bridge Over It

Governor Charles Soludo’s led administration in Anambra State has demolished the dreaded Deity, identified as “Olulu Eke ” in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government Area.

This is to make way for the construction of a flyover bridge at the Ekwulobia roundabout.

It was gathered that the shrine held important reverence among its worshippers in Aguata community, which was why many people feared that there might be consequences should the shrine be demolished.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the chief priest of the Dirty, had faulted the state government’s decision to demolish it and urged Soludo to follow due process in doing so.

He said that there are potential repercussions that might follow forceful demolition of the shrine.

READ MORE:

According to Vanguard, the driver of the caterpillar demolishing the shrine was seen in a viral video dropping kola nuts on the ground as a sign of respect to it before he finally demolished it.

However, Governor Soludo ordered the demolition of the shrine, arguing that flyover will benefit the people more.

“It is better to have the flyover than to edify an ancient shrine.