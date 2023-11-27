“Some Local Refineries To Begin Production Soon, Fuel Price To Reduce” – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, has once more hinted Nigerians that some local refineries would soon begin production of petroleum products.

Recall that shortly after assuming office, the President announced that the Port Harcourt refinery would recommence operations by December 2023.

However, during the 11th Convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike in Abia state, (MOUAU) over the weekend, Tinubu disclosed that the exorbitant fuel price would decrease when the local refineries become operational.

“Very soon, some of our local refineries will start production, and the current exorbitant prices of fuel energy will be greatly reduced,” he said.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Professor Garba Sharubutu, acknowledged the prevailing economic hardship in the country but assured that it would soon subside.

He appealed for patience and continued support of Nigerians for his administration as efforts were made to address the challenges in the country.

“Bear with us and remain resolutely in support of this administration as we would leave no stone unturned in reversing the severe hardships that our people are currently passing through.

“Part of the supplementary budget that the Parliament has approved will be applied to bring interventions at critical segments of the agricultural sector.

“The burden of insecurity is clearly a major challenge in Nigeria, but I assure you that in no distant time, it will become history.”