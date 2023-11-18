“Start Your Businesses, Era Of Government Jobs Is Fading” – Shettima Tells Nigerian Graduates

Vice President Kashim Shettima has challenged graduates of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to embrace entrepreneurship and self-employment instead of waiting for government jobs.

Shettima made this known on Saturday at the 24th combined convocation ceremony of UNIMAID, where he was also conferred with an honorary doctorate degree.

He said that the era where graduates solely relied on the government for employment and answers to all their problems was over and encouraged them to utilise their entrepreneurial training in starting up a business and positively impacting society.

Shettima said: “Every success in life brings with it challenges. You are graduating today, our nation is faced with myriads of problems. I believe the university has adequately prepared you to contribute to proffering solutions to these problems.

READ MORE: “If You’re A Jobless Graduate, Go And Learn Skills” – Igbokwe Tells Nigerian Youths