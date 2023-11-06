Supreme Court: ‘This Is Not The End’, Obi Tells Supporters

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has revealed that the obidient movement would not be disbanded following the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Monday during a press conference to address the position of the apex Court on the elections, Obi said that the young people would be built and made stronger.

He added that though the legal battle for him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as well as the Labour Party is over, the struggle to make Nigeria better continues.

READ MORE: “I’m Not A Saint, And I’m Not A Criminal” – Peter Obi

Obi said: “In the coming months we will build the party, we will make it stronger. We will build those young people. We will come out stronger and more committed to a new Nigeria.

“The future is dynamic. Our focus now is to ensure that we do the right thing for the benefit of Nigeria.”

“I want to assure them that this is not the end of our journey but in fact the beginning. Nigerians heard you, the world has taken note and we will not forget easily. We shall endure, persist until we reach our destination because new Nigeria is our destination. A destination is not an event.”