Suspected Thugs Kill YPP Ward Chairman In Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs have killed a ward chairman of Young Progressives Party (YYP), identified as Joe Mohale, of Nanka Ward 1 in Orumba North Local Government Area in Anambra State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Mr. Joe was murdered over the weekend, shortly after a meeting where he hosted the member representing Orumba North and South Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinwe Nnabuife.

It was gathered that the Court of Appeal had ordered that a rerun election be conducted in 13 polling units in Nanka Ward 1 between Nnabuife of YPP, who was declared winner of the February 25, National Assembly election, and her opponent, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Nnabuife, said that following the ruling of the court for the rerun, she came down and told the late Muoghali to organise a meeting of stakeholders and supporters in the Ward as part of preparation for the election.

She said: “We held the meeting on Saturday, after which we attended the wedding of an executive member of YPP in the same Nanka Ward 1. After that, I left.

“Barely one hour after I got home, I received a distress call that the party chairman was shot by some men wearing masks. I was told that before they fired at him, the assailants called him saboteur three times.

“He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make it. So, my question is, what is the fate of the people of Nanka Ward 1 as we prepare for the court ordered rerun election.

“Now that they have killed my party chairman, who knows their next target. With this scenario, how safe am I to go for the rerun in Nanka? And how safe are my party members and supporters in the area?

“I urge security operatives to wade into this matter immediately to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder and those behind this heinous killing of YPP chairman in Nanka.”