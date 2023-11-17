Suspended CBN Governor Emefiele Sent To Kuje Prison

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been ordered to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional facility by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

This decision was made by Justice Hamza Muazu on Friday, following Emefiele’s arraignment and his plea of not guilty to a six-count amended charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the proceedings, Emefiele’s lead counsel, Mathew Burkaa SAN, presented an application for bail, which was vehemently opposed by Rotimi Oyedepo on behalf of the Federal Government.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Muazu stated that a bench ruling could not be delivered at that moment due to the numerous authorities cited by the parties involved.

The Judge expressed the need for some time to thoroughly study the authorities and examine the exhibits provided by Emefiele in support of his bail request.