“Thankful For All The Amazing Love” – Davido Writes Following 31st Birthday

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke has appreciated his fans and loved ones for the unending love and support during his 31st birthday.

It has been a superb year for the celebrated singer. He celebrated his 31st birthday recently, welcomed his twins, and received an international nomination.

He shared new images of himself in formal attire on his Instagram page, and he conveyed his appreciation for the love bestowed upon him by the public.

He reflected on his blessings, he acknowledged the numerous victories he has experienced this year. He expressed gratitude to his family, Davido voiced his hopes for an even more significant year ahead.

“Another birthday in the books — thankful for all the amazing love around me and how this year has been filled with so many wins. Thank you to my family, let’s make the next year even greater,”he wrote.