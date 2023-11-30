“The Job Ain’t Easy; Get Some Rest King” – Davido Reacts Amid Rema’s Break From Music

Afrobeat superstar Davido has responded to singer Rema’s announcement that he would be taking a break from performing in other to recuperate.

Following his massive O2 concert, Rema revealed in a heartbreaking post that he won’t be performing anywhere this December.

After years of touring, Rema claimed to have neglected his health and that he would take a break until 2024 to heal.

Reacting to this, Davido stated that being an artist is not an easy job both physically and mentally.

He noted that his junior colleague have made Africa and the world proud beyond expectations with his exhilarating performance and music.

Davido encouraged Rema to get some rest and come back stronger.

Davido wrote: “The Job ain’t easy … You’ve done Africa and the world proud .beyond expectations… get some rest King @heisrema come back stronger.”

Fans took to the comment section to praise Davido for his kindness towards Rema.

See netizens reactions below:

_deagram said: “Davido genuinely likes how Rema is doing well in the music industry. It’s amazing.”

kelly__banks____ wrote: “Una de hear am ? Davido no de rate him self the guy na humble rich guy”

dear_hopeee wrote: “At this point, every Nigerian needs a break. I wish the whole of December can be declared a public holiday. Hian.”

bella_bitesss penned: “Davido the caring being”

